Brady Skjei will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, May 20, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Skjei's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, May 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +165)

0.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +255)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +7).

Skjei has a goal in 18 games this season through 81 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Skjei has a point in 32 of 81 games this year, with multiple points in six of them.

Skjei has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 20 of 81 games played.

Skjei's implied probability to go over his point total is 37.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 28.2% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 7 38 Points 1 18 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.