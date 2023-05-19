Player prop betting options for Ronald Acuna Jr., Ty France and others are available in the Atlanta Braves-Seattle Mariners matchup at Truist Park on Friday, starting at 7:20 PM ET.

Braves vs. Mariners Game Info

When: Friday, May 19, 2023 at 7:20 PM ET

Where: Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia

How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Bryce Elder Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Elder Stats

Bryce Elder (3-0) will take the mound for the Braves, his ninth start of the season.

In eight starts this season, he's earned four quality starts.

Elder has eight starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this season, the 24-year-old ranks second in ERA (1.94), 28th in WHIP (1.122), and 49th in K/9 (7.6).

Elder Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Blue Jays May. 13 5.0 5 2 2 3 1 vs. Orioles May. 7 5.1 4 1 1 4 4 at Marlins May. 2 7.0 3 0 0 6 0 vs. Marlins Apr. 26 5.1 5 4 4 3 2 vs. Astros Apr. 21 6.0 5 1 0 6 1

Ronald Acuña Jr. Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has put up 58 hits with 12 doubles, 11 home runs and 26 walks. He has driven in 27 runs with 18 stolen bases.

He's slashed .345/.437/.613 on the season.

Acuna will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .325 with a double, five home runs, six walks and seven RBI.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rangers May. 17 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 1 at Rangers May. 16 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Blue Jays May. 14 2-for-4 2 1 1 5 0 at Blue Jays May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 2

Sean Murphy Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Murphy Stats

Sean Murphy has nine doubles, 10 home runs, 21 walks and 34 RBI (34 total hits).

He's slashing .268/.400/.575 on the year.

Murphy has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .100 with a home run and two RBI.

Murphy Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rangers May. 16 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Rangers May. 15 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 at Blue Jays May. 13 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Blue Jays May. 12 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox May. 10 0-for-4 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Seattle Mariners

Ty France Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

France Stats

France has 13 doubles, two home runs, 13 walks and 20 RBI (45 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .273/.349/.388 so far this season.

France will look for his 15th straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last 10 games he is batting .333 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

France Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Red Sox May. 16 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 1 0 1 4 0 at Tigers May. 14 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Jarred Kelenic Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Kelenic Stats

Jarred Kelenic has 12 doubles, a triple, eight home runs, 11 walks and 21 RBI (42 total hits). He has swiped six bases.

He has a slash line of .282/.333/.537 so far this year.

Kelenic Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Red Sox May. 17 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Red Sox May. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Red Sox May. 15 2-for-5 3 0 1 2 1 at Tigers May. 14 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Tigers May. 13 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0

