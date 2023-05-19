Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (27-16) will host Ty France and the Seattle Mariners (21-22) at Truist Park on Friday, May 19, with a start time of 7:20 PM ET.

The Braves are listed as -150 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Mariners (+125). The over/under for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Braves vs. Mariners Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 19, 2023

Friday, May 19, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET TV: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: Truist Park

Truist Park Probable Pitchers: Bryce Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.94 ERA) vs Bryce Miller - SEA (2-0, 0.47 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Wanting to put money on the Braves and Mariners game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick rundown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Braves (-150), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Braves win, and you bet $10, you'd get $16.67 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Ronald Acuña Jr. hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can bet, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Discover More About This Game

Braves vs. Mariners Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Braves have been favored 35 times and won 23, or 65.7%, of those games.

The Braves have a record of 16-6 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (72.7% winning percentage).

Atlanta has a 60% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Braves were the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Atlanta and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Mariners have won in five, or 38.5%, of the 13 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Mariners have won one of three games when listed as at least +125 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Mariners have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

In the last 10 games with a total, Seattle and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

Braves vs. Mariners Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Eddie Rosario 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+165)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the Braves, and place your bets.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Braves Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL East Rank Win World Series +500 1st 1st

Think the Braves can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Atlanta and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.