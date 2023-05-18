Seth Jarvis and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. If you're thinking about a bet on Jarvis against the Panthers, we have plenty of info to help.

Seth Jarvis vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -130)

0.5 points (Over odds: -130) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Jarvis Season Stats Insights

In 82 games this season, Jarvis has a plus-minus of +10, while averaging 16:12 on the ice per game.

Jarvis has netted a goal in a game 12 times this year in 82 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 31 of 82 games this year, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Jarvis has an assist in 21 of 82 games this year, with multiple assists on four occasions.

The implied probability that Jarvis goes over his points prop total is 56.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Jarvis going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Jarvis Stats vs. the Panthers

On the defensive side, the Panthers are giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 39 Points 5 14 Goals 1 25 Assists 4

