Jordan Martinook and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Martinook's props versus the Panthers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jordan Martinook vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Martinook Season Stats Insights

Martinook's plus-minus this season, in 15:37 per game on the ice, is +7.

In 11 of 82 games this year, Martinook has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Martinook has a point in 28 of 82 games this season, with multiple points in four of them.

Martinook has posted an assist in a game 20 times this season in 82 games played, including multiple assists once.

Martinook's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Martinook going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Martinook Stats vs. the Panthers

On defense, the Panthers are conceding 272 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the NHL.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 82 Games 6 34 Points 0 13 Goals 0 21 Assists 0

