Jesper Fast will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Florida Panthers play in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals, at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Looking to wager on Fast's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Jesper Fast vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +225)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Fast Season Stats Insights

Fast's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:43 per game on the ice, is +9.

Fast has scored a goal in nine of 80 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Fast has a point in 26 of 80 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Fast has posted an assist in a game 18 times this year in 80 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Fast goes over his points over/under is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 30.8% of Fast going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Fast Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 272 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (+16).

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 80 Games 6 29 Points 2 10 Goals 2 19 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.