The Carolina Hurricanes are on their home ice at PNC Arena against the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals on Thursday, May 18, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Hurricanes are favored (-145) in this matchup against the Panthers (+120).

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Game Info

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Panthers Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Panthers Betting Trends

Florida and its opponent have combined to score over 6 goals in 69 of 94 games this season.

The Hurricanes have won 62.5% of their games when favored on the moneyline this season (15-9).

This season the Panthers have nine wins in the 13 games in which they've been an underdog.

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -145 or shorter, Carolina is 14-8 (winning 63.6% of the time).

Florida has a record of 9-3 in games when sportsbooks list the team at +120 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-105) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+150) 0.5 (-143) 2.5 (-149)

Panthers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Matthew Tkachuk 0.5 (-154) 1.5 (+140) 3.5 (+125) Anton Lundell 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+135) 1.5 (-149) Eetu Luostarinen 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+170) -

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.4 3.8 2.6

Panthers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 4-6-0 6.4 3.3 3

