Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals at PNC Arena, on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Does a bet on Skjei intrigue you? Our stats and information can help.

Brady Skjei vs. Panthers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 18, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +170)

0.5 points (Over odds: +170) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +265)

Hurricanes vs Panthers Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 18 of 81 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Skjei has a point in 32 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points six times.

Skjei has yet to record a multi-assist game this season despite registering one in 20 of 81 games played.

Skjei has an implied probability of 37% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27.4% of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Skjei Stats vs. the Panthers

The Panthers have given up 272 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 21st in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +16 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. Florida 81 Games 6 38 Points 1 18 Goals 1 20 Assists 0

