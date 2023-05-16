Adolis Garcia and the Texas Rangers take the field on Tuesday at Globe Life Field against Jared Shuster, who is starting for the Atlanta Braves. First pitch is at 8:05 PM ET.

Braves vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Tuesday, May 16, 2023 Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Discover More About This Game

Braves Batting & Pitching Performance

The Braves have hit 69 homers this season, which ranks third in the league.

Fueled by 148 extra-base hits, Atlanta ranks second in MLB with a .465 slugging percentage this season.

The Braves rank 10th in MLB with a .258 team batting average.

Atlanta has scored 218 runs this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

The Braves have an OBP of .339 this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Braves rank 19th with an average of nine strikeouts per game.

Atlanta averages 9.8 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, first-most in the majors.

Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.47 ERA this year, fifth-best in baseball.

Braves pitchers have a 1.264 WHIP this season, 11th in the majors.

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher

The Braves will send Shuster to the mound for his first start this season.

This will be the first MLB start for the 24-year-old left-hander.

Braves Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Braves Starter Opponent Starter 5/10/2023 Red Sox L 5-2 Home Dylan Lee Brayan Bello 5/12/2023 Blue Jays L 3-0 Away Spencer Strider Chris Bassitt 5/13/2023 Blue Jays L 5-2 Away Bryce Elder José Berríos 5/14/2023 Blue Jays L 6-5 Away Collin McHugh Yusei Kikuchi 5/15/2023 Rangers W 12-0 Away Charlie Morton Cody Bradford 5/16/2023 Rangers - Away Jared Shuster Dane Dunning 5/17/2023 Rangers - Away Spencer Strider Nathan Eovaldi 5/19/2023 Mariners - Home Bryce Elder Bryce Miller 5/20/2023 Mariners - Home - Logan Gilbert 5/21/2023 Mariners - Home Charlie Morton George Kirby 5/22/2023 Dodgers - Home - Dustin May

