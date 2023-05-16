Sean Murphy and the Atlanta Braves will meet Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Tuesday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

The Braves are favored in this one, at -115, while the underdog Rangers have -105 odds to upset. The contest's over/under has been listed at 10 runs.

Braves vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, May 16, 2023

Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Braves -115 -105 10 -105 -115 - - -

Braves Recent Betting Performance

The Braves have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Braves and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

The Braves have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Braves Betting Records & Stats

The Braves have put together a 22-12 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 64.7% of those games).

Atlanta has a record of 22-12 when it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -115 or shorter (64.7% winning percentage).

The Braves have a 53.5% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Atlanta has played in 41 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 24 times (24-16-1).

The Braves have had a spread set for just one contest this season, and they covered.

Braves Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 10-9 16-6 8-7 18-8 16-11 10-4

