The Atlanta Braves visit the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on Monday at 8:05 PM ET. There are plenty of ways to bet on this contest, including player prop options.

Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!

Braves vs. Rangers Game Info

When: Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET

Monday, May 15, 2023 at 8:05 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.