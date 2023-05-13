Matt Chapman leads the Toronto Blue Jays (22-16) into a matchup against Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves (25-13) at Rogers Centre, Saturday at 3:07 PM ET. Chapman is batting .328, fourth-best in the league, and Acuna is second at .345.

The Blue Jays will give the nod to Jose Berrios (3-3, 4.91 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Braves will counter with Bryce Elder (3-0, 1.74 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM

Braves vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Saturday, May 13, 2023 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET TV: SN1

SN1 Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario Venue: Rogers Centre

Rogers Centre Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Berrios - TOR (3-3, 4.91 ERA) vs Elder - ATL (3-0, 1.74 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Braves Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bryce Elder

Elder (3-0) takes the mound first for the Braves in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 1.74 ERA in 41 1/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.

In seven games this season, the 23-year-old has a 1.74 ERA and 7.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .219 to his opponents.

Elder has four quality starts under his belt this season.

Elder will try to build upon an eight-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.9 innings per outing).

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Berríos

The Blue Jays will hand the ball to Berrios (3-3) for his eighth start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he gave up two earned runs and allowed five hits in 6 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.91 and 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .266 in seven games this season.

He has started seven games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.

Berrios has pitched five or more innings in five straight games and will look to extend that streak.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 28-year-old's 4.91 ERA ranks 61st, 1.240 WHIP ranks 44th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 31st.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.