How to Watch the Braves vs. Blue Jays Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 13
Published: May. 13, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Bryce Elder gets the nod for the Atlanta Braves on Saturday at Rogers Centre against Bo Bichette and the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch is at 3:07 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.
Braves vs. Blue Jays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- TV Channel: SN1
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Rogers Centre
Braves Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Braves rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 60 home runs.
- Atlanta ranks second in the majors with a .456 team slugging percentage.
- The Braves' .258 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- Atlanta is among the highest scoring teams in baseball, ranking seventh with 199 total runs this season.
- The Braves are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .338.
- The Braves rank 19th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 9.1 whiffs per contest.
- Atlanta has a 9.8 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, second-best in baseball.
- Atlanta pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.51 ERA this year, sixth-best in baseball.
- The Braves have a combined 1.240 WHIP as a pitching staff, 10th-lowest in MLB.
Braves Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Braves' Elder (3-0) will make his eighth start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Sunday, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings while giving up one earned run on four hits in a matchup with the Baltimore Orioles.
- In seven starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.
- Elder has pitched five or more innings in seven straight games and will look to extend that streak.
Braves Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Braves Starter
|Opponent Starter
|5/6/2023
|Orioles
|W 5-4
|Home
|Spencer Strider
|Kyle Bradish
|5/7/2023
|Orioles
|W 3-2
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Tyler Wells
|5/9/2023
|Red Sox
|W 9-3
|Home
|Charlie Morton
|Nick Pivetta
|5/10/2023
|Red Sox
|L 5-2
|Home
|Dylan Lee
|Brayan Bello
|5/12/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 3-0
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Chris Bassitt
|5/13/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|José Berríos
|5/14/2023
|Blue Jays
|-
|Away
|Bryce Elder
|Yusei Kikuchi
|5/15/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Charlie Morton
|Dane Dunning
|5/16/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|-
|Nathan Eovaldi
|5/17/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Spencer Strider
|Martín Pérez
|5/19/2023
|Mariners
|-
|Home
|Bryce Elder
|Bryce Miller
