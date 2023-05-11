On Thursday the New Jersey Devils go on the road to play the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, starting at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS. The Hurricanes have a 3-1 advantage in the series. The Hurricanes have -135 odds on the moneyline against the Devils (+115).

Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info

When: Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, May 11, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

TNT, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS Where: PNC Arena in Raleigh, North Carolina

Hurricanes vs. Devils Total and Moneyline

Here's a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info

Hurricanes vs. Devils Betting Trends

In 45 of 92 matches this season, Carolina and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

The Hurricanes are 14-9 when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

The Devils have been made the underdog eight times this season, and upset their opponent four times.

Carolina is 14-9 when playing with moneyline odds of -135 or shorter (60.9% win percentage).

New Jersey is 3-1 when oddsmakers have listed them as underdogs of +115 or longer on the moneyline.

Hurricanes Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Seth Jarvis 0.5 (+160) 0.5 (-128) 2.5 (-110) Jordan Staal 0.5 (+210) 0.5 (+120) - Martin Necas 0.5 (+135) 0.5 (-149) 2.5 (-143)

Devils Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Dawson Mercer 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+120) - Jack Hughes 0.5 (+115) 0.5 (-208) 3.5 (-110) Jesper Bratt 0.5 (+170) 0.5 (-111) 1.5 (-189)

Hurricanes Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-3-0 0-0 7-3-0 5.3 3.7 2.5

Devils Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-5-0 0-0 6-4-0 5.6 2.7 3.2

