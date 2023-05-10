Ronald Acuña Jr. Player Prop Bets: Braves vs. Red Sox - May 10
Published: May. 10, 2023 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .314 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI in his past 10 games, Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves face the Boston Red Sox (who will hand the ball to Brayan Bello) at 7:20 PM ET on Wednesday.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Red Sox.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Red Sox
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Red Sox Starter: Brayan Bello
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ronald Acuña Jr.? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Braves Injury Report
|Braves vs Red Sox Betting Trends & Stats
|Braves vs Red Sox Player Props
|Braves vs Red Sox Pitching Matchup
|Braves vs Red Sox Odds
|Braves vs Red Sox Prediction
|How to Watch Braves vs Red Sox
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .443, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .557.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is ninth in the league in slugging.
- In 75.0% of his games this year (27 of 36), Acuna has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (41.7%) he recorded more than one.
- He has gone deep in 16.7% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- Acuna has driven home a run in 14 games this year (38.9%), including more than one RBI in 11.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 22 games this season, with multiple runs eight times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|18
|13 (72.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (77.8%)
|7 (38.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|8 (44.4%)
|8 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (77.8%)
|1 (5.6%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (27.8%)
|6 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (44.4%)
Red Sox Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Red Sox pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have a 4.97 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- Red Sox pitchers combine to allow 49 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 25th in the league).
- Bello (1-1 with a 5.71 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Red Sox, his fifth of the season.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 23-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.71, with 9.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents are hitting .338 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.