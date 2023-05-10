Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Wednesday, including Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals facing Justin Steele and the Cubs.

Keep reading to find the expected starters for every contest on the schedule for May 10.

Today's Probable Starting Pitchers

Rockies at Pirates Probable Pitchers

The Colorado Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (0-1) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (3-3) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.

COL: Senzatela PIT: Hill 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 7 (37.2 IP) 1.80 ERA 4.78 5.4 K/9 7.6

Vegas Odds for Rockies at Pirates

PIT Odds to Win: -150

-150 COL Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Rockies at Pirates

Athletics at Yankees Probable Pitchers

The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Jhony Brito (2-3) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.

OAK: Muller NYY: Brito 7 (34 IP) Games/IP 7 (26.2 IP) 6.62 ERA 6.07 5.6 K/9 6.4

Vegas Odds for Athletics at Yankees

NYY Odds to Win: -225

-225 OAK Odds to Win: +180

+180 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Athletics at Yankees

Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers

The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Peyton Battenfield (0-3) when the teams play Wednesday.

DET: Rodríguez CLE: Battenfield 7 (44.2 IP) Games/IP 5 (24.1 IP) 1.81 ERA 4.07 7.9 K/9 7.8

Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians

CLE Odds to Win: -135

-135 DET Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 7.5 runs

Live Stream Tigers at Guardians

Dodgers at Brewers Probable Pitchers

The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (5-2) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will look to Wade Miley (3-1) when the teams play Wednesday.

LAD: Kershaw MIL: Miley 7 (42.2 IP) Games/IP 6 (35 IP) 2.53 ERA 2.31 10.1 K/9 5.4

Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Brewers

LAD Odds to Win: -165

-165 MIL Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 8 runs

Live Stream Dodgers at Brewers

Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers

The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (2-0) to the bump as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.

TEX: Dunning SEA: Castillo 9 (25.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (41.2 IP) 1.42 ERA 2.38 5.0 K/9 9.3

Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners

SEA Odds to Win: -190

-190 TEX Odds to Win: +155

+155 Total: 7 runs

Live Stream Rangers at Mariners

Marlins at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-3) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Merrill Kelly (3-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.

MIA: Cabrera ARI: Kelly 7 (32 IP) Games/IP 7 (39.1 IP) 4.78 ERA 3.20 12.4 K/9 9.2

Vegas Odds for Marlins at Diamondbacks

ARI Odds to Win: -150

-150 MIA Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Marlins at Diamondbacks

Nationals at Giants Probable Pitchers

The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Sean Manaea (1-1) when the teams meet on Wednesday.

WSH: Gray SF: Manaea 7 (38.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (23.1 IP) 3.03 ERA 7.33 8.6 K/9 10.4

Vegas Odds for Nationals at Giants

SF Odds to Win: -155

-155 WSH Odds to Win: +125

+125 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Nationals at Giants

Blue Jays at Phillies Probable Pitchers

The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Zack Wheeler (3-2) for the game between the teams Wednesday.

TOR: Gausman PHI: Wheeler 7 (42 IP) Games/IP 7 (38 IP) 3.86 ERA 4.26 12.4 K/9 10.9

Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Phillies

PHI Odds to Win: -115

-115 TOR Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Blue Jays at Phillies

Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers

The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (2-0) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

HOU: Javier LAA: Canning 7 (40.2 IP) Games/IP 4 (20.1 IP) 3.54 ERA 5.31 9.5 K/9 8.0

Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels

HOU Odds to Win: -115

-115 LAA Odds to Win: -105

-105 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Astros at Angels

Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers

The Tampa Bay Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Dean Kremer (3-1) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

TB: Beeks BAL: Kremer 13 (16 IP) Games/IP 7 (35.2 IP) 6.75 ERA 5.80 6.2 K/9 7.1

Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles

TB Odds to Win: -120

-120 BAL Odds to Win: +100

+100 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream Rays at Orioles

Mets at Reds Probable Pitchers

The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (0-1) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.

NYM: Verlander CIN: Greene 1 (5 IP) Games/IP 7 (33.2 IP) 3.60 ERA 3.74 9.0 K/9 12.6

Vegas Odds for Mets at Reds

NYM Odds to Win: -165

-165 CIN Odds to Win: +140

+140 Total: 9 runs

Live Stream Mets at Reds

Red Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers

The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (1-1) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Max Fried (2-1) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.

BOS: Bello ATL: Fried 4 (17.1 IP) Games/IP 5 (26 IP) 5.71 ERA 2.08 9.9 K/9 8.7

Live Stream Red Sox at Braves

White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers

The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Brad Keller (2-3) when the teams face off on Wednesday.

CHW: Lynn KC: Keller 7 (39.1 IP) Games/IP 7 (34.2 IP) 6.86 ERA 4.67 11.4 K/9 6.5

Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals

CHW Odds to Win: -135

-135 KC Odds to Win: +110

+110 Total: 9.5 runs

Live Stream White Sox at Royals

Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers

The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-4) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Steele (5-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.

STL: Montgomery CHC: Steele 7 (41 IP) Games/IP 7 (43.1 IP) 3.29 ERA 1.45 8.3 K/9 7.5

Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs

CHC Odds to Win: -120

-120 STL Odds to Win: +100

Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs

Padres at Twins Probable Pitchers

The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-2) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (2-2) when the clubs play Wednesday.

SD: Lugo MIN: Lopez 6 (33.2 IP) Games/IP 7 (43 IP) 3.21 ERA 3.77 8.3 K/9 11.3

Vegas Odds for Padres at Twins

MIN Odds to Win: -125

-125 SD Odds to Win: +105

+105 Total: 8.5 runs

Live Stream Padres at Twins

