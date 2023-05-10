MLB Probable Starting Pitchers Tonight: Wednesday, May 10
Wondering who will be on the bump to start today's MLB action? Below you'll find a list of every probable starting pitcher matchup on Wednesday, including Jordan Montgomery and the Cardinals facing Justin Steele and the Cubs.
Keep reading to find the expected starters for every contest on the schedule for May 10.
Today's Probable Starting Pitchers
Rockies at Pirates Probable Pitchers
The Colorado Rockies will send Antonio Senzatela (0-1) to the hill as they face the Pirates, who will counter with Rich Hill (3-3) when the clubs face off on Wednesday.
|COL: Senzatela
|PIT: Hill
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (37.2 IP)
|1.80
|ERA
|4.78
|5.4
|K/9
|7.6
Vegas Odds for Rockies at Pirates
- PIT Odds to Win: -150
- COL Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Rockies at Pirates
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: SportsNet PT (regional restrictions may apply)
Athletics at Yankees Probable Pitchers
The Oakland Athletics will send Kyle Muller (1-2) to the bump as they play the Yankees, who will give the start to Jhony Brito (2-3) for the matchup between the teams Wednesday.
|OAK: Muller
|NYY: Brito
|7 (34 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (26.2 IP)
|6.62
|ERA
|6.07
|5.6
|K/9
|6.4
Vegas Odds for Athletics at Yankees
- NYY Odds to Win: -225
- OAK Odds to Win: +180
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Athletics at Yankees
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Streaming: YES (regional restrictions may apply)
Tigers at Guardians Probable Pitchers
The Detroit Tigers will send Eduardo Rodriguez (3-2) to the hill as they play the Guardians, who will give the start to Peyton Battenfield (0-3) when the teams play Wednesday.
|DET: Rodríguez
|CLE: Battenfield
|7 (44.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (24.1 IP)
|1.81
|ERA
|4.07
|7.9
|K/9
|7.8
Vegas Odds for Tigers at Guardians
- CLE Odds to Win: -135
- DET Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 7.5 runs
Live Stream Tigers at Guardians
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Dodgers at Brewers Probable Pitchers
The Los Angeles Dodgers will send Clayton Kershaw (5-2) to the hill as they play the Brewers, who will look to Wade Miley (3-1) when the teams play Wednesday.
|LAD: Kershaw
|MIL: Miley
|7 (42.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|6 (35 IP)
|2.53
|ERA
|2.31
|10.1
|K/9
|5.4
Vegas Odds for Dodgers at Brewers
- LAD Odds to Win: -165
- MIL Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 8 runs
Live Stream Dodgers at Brewers
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers at Mariners Probable Pitchers
The Texas Rangers will send Dane Dunning (2-0) to the bump as they face the Mariners, who will hand the ball to Luis Castillo (2-0) for the matchup between the clubs Wednesday.
|TEX: Dunning
|SEA: Castillo
|9 (25.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (41.2 IP)
|1.42
|ERA
|2.38
|5.0
|K/9
|9.3
Vegas Odds for Rangers at Mariners
- SEA Odds to Win: -190
- TEX Odds to Win: +155
- Total: 7 runs
Live Stream Rangers at Mariners
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: ROOT Sports NW (regional restrictions may apply)
Marlins at Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers
The Miami Marlins will send Edward Cabrera (2-3) to the hill as they face the Diamondbacks, who will look to Merrill Kelly (3-3) when the teams meet Wednesday.
|MIA: Cabrera
|ARI: Kelly
|7 (32 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (39.1 IP)
|4.78
|ERA
|3.20
|12.4
|K/9
|9.2
Vegas Odds for Marlins at Diamondbacks
- ARI Odds to Win: -150
- MIA Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Marlins at Diamondbacks
- Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSAZ (regional restrictions may apply)
Nationals at Giants Probable Pitchers
The Washington Nationals will send Josiah Gray (2-5) to the mound as they take on the Giants, who will hand the ball to Sean Manaea (1-1) when the teams meet on Wednesday.
|WSH: Gray
|SF: Manaea
|7 (38.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (23.1 IP)
|3.03
|ERA
|7.33
|8.6
|K/9
|10.4
Vegas Odds for Nationals at Giants
- SF Odds to Win: -155
- WSH Odds to Win: +125
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Nationals at Giants
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-BA (regional restrictions may apply)
Blue Jays at Phillies Probable Pitchers
The Toronto Blue Jays will send Kevin Gausman (2-3) to the hill as they take on the Phillies, who will give the start to Zack Wheeler (3-2) for the game between the teams Wednesday.
|TOR: Gausman
|PHI: Wheeler
|7 (42 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (38 IP)
|3.86
|ERA
|4.26
|12.4
|K/9
|10.9
Vegas Odds for Blue Jays at Phillies
- PHI Odds to Win: -115
- TOR Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Blue Jays at Phillies
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Streaming: NBCS-PH (regional restrictions may apply)
Astros at Angels Probable Pitchers
The Houston Astros will send Cristian Javier (2-1) to the hill as they take on the Angels, who will hand the ball to Griffin Canning (2-0) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|HOU: Javier
|LAA: Canning
|7 (40.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|4 (20.1 IP)
|3.54
|ERA
|5.31
|9.5
|K/9
|8.0
Vegas Odds for Astros at Angels
- HOU Odds to Win: -115
- LAA Odds to Win: -105
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Astros at Angels
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Streaming: BSW (regional restrictions may apply)
Rays at Orioles Probable Pitchers
The Tampa Bay Rays will send Jalen Beeks (1-2) to the mound as they face the Orioles, who will counter with Dean Kremer (3-1) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|TB: Beeks
|BAL: Kremer
|13 (16 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (35.2 IP)
|6.75
|ERA
|5.80
|6.2
|K/9
|7.1
Vegas Odds for Rays at Orioles
- TB Odds to Win: -120
- BAL Odds to Win: +100
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream Rays at Orioles
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Streaming: MASN (regional restrictions may apply)
Mets at Reds Probable Pitchers
The New York Mets will send Justin Verlander (0-1) to the bump as they play the Reds, who will hand the ball to Hunter Greene (0-2) when the clubs play on Wednesday.
|NYM: Verlander
|CIN: Greene
|1 (5 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (33.2 IP)
|3.60
|ERA
|3.74
|9.0
|K/9
|12.6
Vegas Odds for Mets at Reds
- NYM Odds to Win: -165
- CIN Odds to Win: +140
- Total: 9 runs
Live Stream Mets at Reds
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSOH (regional restrictions may apply)
Red Sox at Braves Probable Pitchers
The Boston Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (1-1) to the hill as they face the Braves, who will give the start to Max Fried (2-1) for the game between the clubs Wednesday.
|BOS: Bello
|ATL: Fried
|4 (17.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|5 (26 IP)
|5.71
|ERA
|2.08
|9.9
|K/9
|8.7
Live Stream Red Sox at Braves
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox at Royals Probable Pitchers
The Chicago White Sox will send Lance Lynn (1-4) to the bump as they face the Royals, who will give the start to Brad Keller (2-3) when the teams face off on Wednesday.
|CHW: Lynn
|KC: Keller
|7 (39.1 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (34.2 IP)
|6.86
|ERA
|4.67
|11.4
|K/9
|6.5
Vegas Odds for White Sox at Royals
- CHW Odds to Win: -135
- KC Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 9.5 runs
Live Stream White Sox at Royals
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSKC (regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals at Cubs Probable Pitchers
The St. Louis Cardinals will send Montgomery (2-4) to the bump as they face the Cubs, who will give the start to Steele (5-0) for the matchup between the clubs on Wednesday.
|STL: Montgomery
|CHC: Steele
|7 (41 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (43.1 IP)
|3.29
|ERA
|1.45
|8.3
|K/9
|7.5
Vegas Odds for Cardinals at Cubs
- CHC Odds to Win: -120
- STL Odds to Win: +100
Live Stream Cardinals at Cubs
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: MLB Network (regional restrictions may apply)
Padres at Twins Probable Pitchers
The San Diego Padres will send Seth Lugo (3-2) to the mound as they play the Twins, who will counter with Pablo Lopez (2-2) when the clubs play Wednesday.
|SD: Lugo
|MIN: Lopez
|6 (33.2 IP)
|Games/IP
|7 (43 IP)
|3.21
|ERA
|3.77
|8.3
|K/9
|11.3
Vegas Odds for Padres at Twins
- MIN Odds to Win: -125
- SD Odds to Win: +105
- Total: 8.5 runs
Live Stream Padres at Twins
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Streaming: BSN (regional restrictions may apply)
