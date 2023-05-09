Top Player Prop Bets for Hurricanes vs. Devils NHL Playoffs Second Round Game 4 on May 9, 2023
The New Jersey Devils host the Carolina Hurricanes at Prudential Center on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Jack Hughes, Martin Necas and others in this game.
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings Sportsbook!
Hurricanes vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Hurricanes vs Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes
Martin Necas Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -141, Under Odds: +110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -175)
Necas has collected 28 goals and 43 assists in 82 games for Carolina, good for 71 points.
Necas Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Sebastian Aho Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -145, Under Odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -204)
Sebastian Aho is a top offensive contributor for Carolina with 68 total points this season. He has scored 36 goals and added 32 assists in 75 games.
Aho Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|1
|0
|1
|4
Brent Burns Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -159)
Brent Burns has netted 18 goals on the season, adding 42 assists.
Burns Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Devils
|May. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Devils
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Devils
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Islanders
|Apr. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
|vs. Islanders
|Apr. 25
|0
|0
|0
|6
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -233)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
Hughes is New Jersey's top contributor with 99 points. He has 43 goals and 56 assists this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|2
|2
|4
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|9
Put your picks to the test and bet on Devils vs. Hurricanes player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Nico Hischier Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +140)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -130)
Nico Hischier has 80 points (one per game), scoring 31 goals and adding 49 assists.
Hischier Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Hurricanes
|May. 7
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Hurricanes
|May. 5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Hurricanes
|May. 3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Rangers
|May. 1
|0
|1
|1
|3
|at Rangers
|Apr. 29
|0
|1
|1
|3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.