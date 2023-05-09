Brady Skjei and the Carolina Hurricanes are playing the New Jersey Devils in Game 4 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round, on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Skjei available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Brady Skjei vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, May 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, SportsNet, CBC, and TVAS

Watch this game on Fubo! Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +180)

0.5 points (Over odds: +180) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +310)

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Skjei Season Stats Insights

Skjei has averaged 21:48 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +7).

In 18 of 81 games this season, Skjei has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Skjei has a point in 32 games this season (out of 81), including multiple points six times.

Skjei has an assist in 20 of 81 games this season, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Skjei goes over his points prop total is 35.7%, based on the odds.

The implied probability of Skjei going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 24.4%.

Skjei Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 222 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks eighth.

The team's goal differential (+67) ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 81 Games 11 38 Points 6 18 Goals 3 20 Assists 3

