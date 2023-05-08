The NBA Playoffs will see the Miami Heat and the New York Knicks play in the second round, with Game 4 next to come.

Heat vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, May 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat Stats Insights

This season, the Heat have a 46% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.2% lower than the 46.2% of shots the Knicks' opponents have made.

Miami is 25-12 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Knicks are the second-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Heat sit at 27th.

The Heat record only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

When Miami puts up more than 113.1 points, it is 19-6.

Knicks Stats Insights

The Knicks' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Heat have allowed to their opponents.

New York is 21-12 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 20th best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank third.

The Knicks put up 6.2 more points per game (116) than the Heat allow (109.8).

When it scores more than 109.8 points, New York is 35-19.

Heat Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Heat have fared better in home games this year, posting 111.4 points per game, compared to 107.5 per game away from home.

Miami is ceding 110.2 points per game this season at home, which is 0.9 more points than it is allowing in road games (109.3).

When it comes to threes, the Heat have been equally balanced in home games and in away games this year, averaging 12 per game no matter the location. Meanwhile, they've put up a 36% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 32.9% clip on the road.

Knicks Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 the Knicks are averaging more points at home (117.3 per game) than on the road (114.8). And they are giving up less at home (113) than on the road (113.2).

New York concedes 113 points per game at home, and 113.2 away.

At home the Knicks are collecting 23.5 assists per game, 1.1 more than on the road (22.4).

Heat Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Udonis Haslem Questionable Illness Victor Oladipo Out For Season Knee Jimmy Butler Questionable Ankle Haywood Highsmith Questionable Knee Caleb Martin Questionable Back Tyler Herro Out Hand

Knicks Injuries