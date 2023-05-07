The Phoenix Suns are 2-point favorites heading into Game 4 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Denver Nuggets at Footprint Center on Sunday, starting at 8:00 PM ET on TNT. The Nuggets lead the series 2-1.

Suns vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, May 7, 2023

Sunday, May 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT

TNT Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 114 - Nuggets 113

Suns vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Suns vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nuggets (+ 2)

Nuggets (+ 2) Pick OU: Under (227.5)



The Nuggets' .537 ATS win percentage (44-36-2 ATS Record) is higher than the Suns' .500 mark (41-38-3 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Phoenix covers the spread when it is a 2-point favorite or more 58.5% of the time. That's less often than Denver covers as an underdog of 2 or more (62.5%).

Phoenix and its opponents have gone over the over/under 48.8% of the time this season (40 out of 82). That's more often than Denver and its opponents have (37 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Suns are 36-14, while the Nuggets are 10-11 as moneyline underdogs.

Suns Performance Insights

Phoenix is posting 113.6 points per game (17th-ranked in NBA) this year, while surrendering 111.6 points per contest (sixth-ranked).

The Suns have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking third-best in the NBA with 27.3 dimes per game.

The Suns are 13th in the NBA with 12.2 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank seventh with a 37.4% shooting percentage from downtown.

Phoenix has taken 63.8% two-pointers and 36.2% from beyond the arc this season. Of the team's baskets, 71% are two-pointers and 29% are threes.

Nuggets Performance Insights

With 115.8 points scored per game and 112.5 points conceded, Denver is 12th in the league on offense and eighth defensively.

The Nuggets are second-best in the league in assists (28.9 per game) in 2022-23.

In 2022-23 the Nuggets are 18th in the NBA in 3-point makes (11.8 per game) and fourth-best in 3-point percentage (37.9%).

In 2022-23, Denver has taken 36.1% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 63.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 27.1% of Denver's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72.9% have been 2-pointers.

