Stefan Noesen will be in action Sunday when his Carolina Hurricanes face the New Jersey Devils in Game 3 of the NHL Playoffs Second Round at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Noesen in that upcoming Hurricanes-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle. Click here to sign up!

Stefan Noesen vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, May 7, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET TV Channel: TBS, SN1, and TVAS

TBS, SN1, and TVAS Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +205)

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.

Hurricanes vs Devils Game Info

Noesen Season Stats Insights

Noesen's plus-minus this season, in 12:20 per game on the ice, is +11.

Noesen has a goal in 13 of 78 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 31 of 78 games this year, Noesen has registered a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Noesen has an assist in 20 of 78 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 50% that Noesen goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

The implied probability of Noesen going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 32.8%.

Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Noesen Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have conceded 222 goals in total (2.7 per game), the eighth-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +67 goal differential ranks third-best in the NHL.

2022-2023 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 78 Games 6 36 Points 5 13 Goals 2 23 Assists 3

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.