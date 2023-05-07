The Atlanta Braves and Michael Harris II, who went 0-for-3 last time out, battle Tyler Wells and the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park, Sunday at 11:35 AM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Michael Harris II Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Sunday, May 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 11:35 AM ET
  • Stadium: Truist Park
  • Orioles Starter: Tyler Wells
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Michael Harris II At The Plate

  • Harris II is batting .220 with two doubles, a home run and five walks.
  • Harris II has picked up a hit in eight games this year (61.5%), including one multi-hit game.
  • He has homered in one of 13 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.
  • Harris II has driven in a run in two games this season, with multiple runs batted in once.
  • In six of 13 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Michael Harris II Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 11
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (54.5%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (9.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (18.2%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Orioles has a collective 9.1 K/9, the 10th-best in the league.
  • The Orioles have the 19th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.59).
  • Orioles pitchers combine to allow 41 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 18th in baseball).
  • Wells (2-1 with a 3.34 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 35 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his sixth of the season.
  • His last appearance was on Tuesday against the Kansas City Royals, when the righty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing three hits.
  • The 28-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.34), second in WHIP (.771), and 60th in K/9 (6.9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
