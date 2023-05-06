At the end of the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship, Willie Mack is currently 100th with a score of +2.

Looking to place a bet on Willie Mack at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Willie Mack Insights

Mack has finished better than par five times and shot three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has not finished any of his last 13 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Mack has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

In his past five tournaments, Mack has had an average finish of 78th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

Mack has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 100 2 73 0 1 0 0 $0

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Mack last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 100th.

This course is set up to play at 7,448 yards, 143 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,448 yards, 188 yards longer than the average course Mack has played in the past year (7,260 yards).

Mack's Last Time Out

Mack was in the 94th percentile on par 3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, with an average of 2.75 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.00-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship was below average, putting him in the 30th percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Mack shot better than just 5% of the field (averaging 4.83 strokes).

Mack carded a birdie or better on two of eight par-3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship (the other participants averaged 1.7).

On the eight par-3s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Mack did not card a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Mack had fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 7.1 on the 22 par-4s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

At that last competition, Mack's par-4 showing (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 4.5).

Mack ended the Butterfield Bermuda Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.0), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Mack carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Mack's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

