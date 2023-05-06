Trey Mullinax is set for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club (par-71) in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7. The purse is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to place a bet on Mullinax at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Trey Mullinax Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has shot better than par five times, while also carding eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Mullinax has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

Mullinax has finished in the top 10 once in his past five events.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Mullinax has finished within three shots of the leader in one of his past five events. During that same span, he's posted a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 32 -6 279 1 14 3 4 $3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In his past four appearances at this event, Mullinax placed 50th in his only finish.

Mullinax has one made cut in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Mullinax missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Mullinax has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,310 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Mullinax's Last Time Out

Mullinax was good on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 80th percentile of competitors.

His 4.18-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was below average, putting him in the eighth percentile of the field.

Mullinax was better than 70% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole, in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Mullinax recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other golfers averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Mullinax did not have a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged two).

Mullinax's three birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that most recent competition, Mullinax's performance on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.1).

Mullinax finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Mullinax finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

