Held from May 4- 7, Trevor Cone is set to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Trevor Cone Insights

Cone has finished better than par seven times and shot eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 16 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 16 rounds, Cone has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

In his past five appearances, Cone has had an average finish of 68th.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Cone has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 14 63 1 285 0 6 0 0 $97,209

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Cone has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,285 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Cone's Last Time Out

Cone finished in the 17th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.25 strokes.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 66th percentile.

Cone was better than only 20% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Cone fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the tournament average was 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cone recorded seven bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Cone's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average of five.

At that last competition, Cone's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Cone ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 5.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cone underperformed compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording two.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

