Stephan Jaeger is in 36th place, at -1, after the first round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Looking to place a wager on Stephan Jaeger at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Stephan Jaeger Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Jaeger has finished better than par on eight occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice in his last 15 rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Jaeger has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Jaeger has finished in the top 20 in one of his past five appearances.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Jaeger has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score three times.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 32 -7 267 0 21 1 2 $1.5M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Jaeger has one top-10 finish in his past four appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 21st.

Jaeger has two made cuts in his past four appearances at this tournament.

Jaeger finished 36th when he last played this event, which was in 2023.

The par-71 course measures 7,448 yards this week, 143 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

The courses that Jaeger has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,263 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,448 yards this week.

Jaeger's Last Time Out

Jaeger was in the 76th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.95 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.94-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was strong, putting him in the 73rd percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jaeger was better than 64% of the field (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Jaeger fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other golfers averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Jaeger recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Jaeger carded more birdies or better (nine) than the tournament average of 5.0 on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent tournament, Jaeger's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Jaeger finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on eight of the 16 par-5s, more than the field average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Jaeger finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Jaeger Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Jaeger's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.