Si Woo Kim is in the field from May 4- 7 in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking on a par-71, 7,538-yard course.

Si Woo Kim Insights

Kim has finished under par seven times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has finished with a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Kim has posted a score within five shots of the day's best in seven of his last 18 rounds.

In his past five events, Kim's average finish has been 34th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 31 -4 280 1 19 1 2 $3.2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Kim wound up 37th at this tournament the one time he finished the tournament.

Kim has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Kim finished 37th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 219 yards longer than the average course Kim has played in the past year (7,319 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 46th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.05-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 33rd percentile.

Kim was better than just 1% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5.17 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Kim carded a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Kim recorded two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Kim's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

In that last outing, Kim's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.1).

Kim finished the RBC Heritage without carding a birdie on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

On the six par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the field average (0.7).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

