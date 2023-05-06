Seamus Power is in 29th place, with a score of -3, after the second round of the Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club.

Seamus Power Insights

Power has finished under par twice and carded five rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has yet to finish any of his last 14 rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last 14 rounds, Power has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

In his past five appearances, Power's average finish has been 49th.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five events.

Power has finished one of his past five events five strokes or less behind the winner.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 26 -6 270 1 17 3 4 $3.9M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Power's previous six appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 once. His average finish has been 34th.

Power has five made cuts in his past six appearances at this tournament.

Power finished 29th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2023.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,448 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,301.

The average course Power has played in the past year has been 153 yards shorter than the 7,448 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

Power's Last Time Out

Power was in the 27th percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.36-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was poor, putting him in the 0 percentile of the field.

Power shot better than 44% of the competitors at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.67 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.63.

Power recorded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other participants averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Power had two bogeys or worse, equal to the field average.

Power's one birdie or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

In that last outing, Power had a bogey or worse on seven of 22 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Power finished the RBC Heritage underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8), with two on the six par-5 holes.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Power finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Power Odds to Win: +25000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

All statistics in this article reflect Power's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

