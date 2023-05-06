Scott Piercy will take to the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on the line.

Scott Piercy Insights

Piercy has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last 14 rounds.

Over his last 14 rounds, Piercy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In his past five appearances, Piercy's average finish has been 34th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Piercy has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 31 -6 278 0 14 1 1 $992,308

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Piercy has one top-20 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 24th.

Piercy has made the cut in two of his past three appearances at this tournament.

Piercy last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 37th.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,538 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,295.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Piercy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,267 yards, 271 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -7. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Piercy's Last Time Out

Piercy was in the 90th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.85 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 4.17 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Piercy was better than 82% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.38 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Piercy shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on five of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Piercy carded two bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.4).

Piercy's eight birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average (five).

At that last tournament, Piercy's par-4 performance (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse 12 times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Piercy finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on 11 of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 5.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Piercy had one bogey or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.8.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Piercy Odds to Win: +40000

