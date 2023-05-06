The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7 will feature Ryan Moore as part of the field, as the competitors take on the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 on offer.

Looking to bet on Moore at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Ryan Moore Insights

Moore has finished below par on four occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on three occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Moore has not finished in the top 20.

The past five times he has played a tournament, he's made the cut once.

Moore finished 33rd in his only finish over his last five appearances.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 36 -7 278 0 9 0 1 $589,200

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Moore's previous seven entries in this tournament, he has finished in the top 10 two times, including one top-five finish. His average finish has been 26th.

Moore has five made cuts in his past seven appearances at this tournament.

Moore last competed at this event in 2021 and finished 54th.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 259 yards longer than the average course Moore has played in the past year (7,279 yards).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -7. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Moore's Last Time Out

Moore was somewhat mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging par to finish in the 56th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which landed him in the 58th percentile of the field.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Moore was better than 64% of the field (averaging 4.5 strokes).

Moore carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Moore carded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Moore's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average (five).

In that most recent tournament, Moore's par-4 showing (on 36 holes) included a bogey or worse six times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Moore ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta recording a birdie or better on seven par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Moore finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Moore Odds to Win: +75000

