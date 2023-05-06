The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina will have Ryan Brehm in the field from May 4- 7 as the competitors battle the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Looking to wager on Brehm at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Ryan Brehm Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has finished below par twice, while also posting three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Brehm has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once.

In his past five events, Brehm has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

Brehm has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 46 -4 282 0 7 0 0 $451,535

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Brehm failed to card a high enough score to make the cut in either of his two most recent trips to this event.

Brehm missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2021.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Brehm has played in the past year has been 264 yards shorter than the 7,538 yards Quail Hollow Club will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Brehm's Last Time Out

Brehm finished in the sixth percentile on the eight par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.38 strokes.

He averaged 3.91 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 22) at the RBC Heritage, which was good enough to place him in the 76th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.96).

Brehm shot better than only 7% of the golfers at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's six par-5 holes, averaging 5 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Brehm fared worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Brehm carded more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (two).

Brehm's six birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the field average (6.2).

At that last competition, Brehm's showing on the 22 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Brehm finished the RBC Heritage without registering a birdie or better on a par-5 hole, while the field averaged 3.8 on the six par-5s.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the six par-5s, but Brehm finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Brehm Odds to Win: +100000

