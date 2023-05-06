On Saturday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.697 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Atlanta Braves play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate

Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.451), slugging percentage (.578) and OPS (1.029) this season.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, he ranks second in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Acuna will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .267 with one homer during his last games.

Acuna has recorded a hit in 25 of 33 games this season (75.8%), including 14 multi-hit games (42.4%).

He has gone deep in six games this year (18.2%), homering in 4% of his chances at the plate.

Acuna has an RBI in 13 of 33 games this season, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 21 of 33 games this season, and more than once 7 times.

Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 18 11 (73.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (77.8%) 6 (40.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 8 (44.4%) 7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (77.8%) 1 (6.7%) Games w/1+ HR 5 (27.8%) 5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 8 (44.4%)

