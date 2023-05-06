The 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club will have Quinn Riley as part of the field in Charlotte, North Carolina from May 4- 7, up against the par-71, 7,538-yard course, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 at stake.

Quinn Riley Insights

Over his last four rounds, Riley has shot below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.

He has yet to finish any of his last four rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last four rounds, Riley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past two tournaments.

Riley has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past two tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 0 0 0 0 $0

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In the past year, the Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards, 243 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard par 71 for this week's event.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The courses that Riley has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,271 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -11. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Riley's Last Time Out

Riley shot below average over the eight par-3 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, with an average of 3.5 strokes to finish in the second percentile of the field.

His 4.27-stroke average on the 22 par-4 holes at the Shriners Children's Open was poor, putting him in the third percentile of the field.

On the six par-5 holes at the Shriners Children's Open, Riley shot better than just 23% of the golfers (averaging 4.67 strokes).

Riley did not card a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open (the field averaged 1.5).

On the eight par-3s at the Shriners Children's Open, Riley recorded more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (1.9).

Riley's two birdies or better on the 22 par-4s at the Shriners Children's Open were less than the field average (7.8).

At that most recent tournament, Riley's par-4 performance (on 22 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 4.6).

Riley ended the Shriners Children's Open underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.9), with three on the six par-5 holes.

On the six par-5s at the Shriners Children's Open, Riley fell short compared to the field average of 0.5 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

