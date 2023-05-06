Patton Kizzire will compete at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, taking place from May 4- 7.

Patton Kizzire Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Kizzire has finished below par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing in the top-five twice and with a top-10 score in three of his last 18 rounds played.

Over his last 18 rounds, Kizzire has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Kizzire has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five appearances.

He has made the cut in four of his past five tournaments.

Kizzire has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 48 -4 281 0 15 0 2 $999,114

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Kizzire has had an average finish of 49th with a personal best of 24th at this tournament.

In his past four appearances at this tournament, he has made the cut three times.

Kizzire finished 58th on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2021.

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 245 yards longer than the average course Kizzire has played in the past year (7,293 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -6. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Kizzire's Last Time Out

Kizzire finished in the 19th percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes.

His 4-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 58th percentile.

Kizzire shot better than 43% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Kizzire did not record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kizzire recorded two bogeys or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Kizzire recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of five on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent competition, Kizzire's performance on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Kizzire finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, underperforming the field's average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Kizzire fell short compared to the tournament average of 0.8 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

