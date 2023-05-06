From May 4- 7, Nicolas Echavarria will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship. It's a par-71 that spans 7,538 yards, with a purse of $20,000,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to place a bet on Echavarria at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Nicolas Echavarria Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Echavarria has shot below par on seven occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once in his last 14 rounds.

Echavarria has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Echavarria has had an average finish of 47th.

He has qualified for the weekend in two of his past five tournaments.

Echavarria has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 16 26 -10 275 1 5 1 1 $951,627

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The courses that Echavarria has played in the past year have had an average distance of 7,263 yards, while Quail Hollow Club will be 7,538 yards this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Echavarria's Last Time Out

Echavarria was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 3.97-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 66th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Echavarria shot better than 40% of the field (averaging 4.69 strokes).

Echavarria carded a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Echavarria recorded three bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Echavarria's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the tournament average of five.

At that most recent tournament, Echavarria posted a bogey or worse on six of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Echavarria finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on six of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field average of 5.5.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Echavarria carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Echavarria Odds to Win: +60000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.