Matthias Schwab will hit the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7, aiming to conquer the par-71, 7,538-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to place a wager on Schwab at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matthias Schwab Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Schwab has finished below par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 12 rounds.

Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Schwab has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five tournaments.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Schwab has finished in the top 10 once.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 49 -4 280 0 15 0 1 $612,946

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Schwab missed the cut when he last played this event, which was in 2022.

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Schwab will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,240 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Schwab's Last Time Out

Schwab finished in the 0 percentile on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.8 strokes.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 18) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to place him in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

On the eight par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Schwab was better than 82% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Schwab did not card a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Schwab recorded more bogeys or worse (seven) than the tournament average (2.4).

Schwab's four birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average (five).

At that last competition, Schwab carded a bogey or worse on three of 18 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Schwab finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Schwab finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Schwab Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.