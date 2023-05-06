The Wells Fargo Championship is underway, and Matt Kuchar is currently in 79th place with a score of +1.

Looking to place a wager on Matt Kuchar at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Matt Kuchar Insights

Kuchar has finished under par nine times and posted nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 13 rounds.

He has registered a top-10 score three times in his last 13 rounds.

Kuchar has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 13 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Kuchar has finished in the top five once in his past five tournaments.

He has qualified for the weekend in three of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Kuchar has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average twice.

Kuchar will look to prolong his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 20 28 -6 263 0 14 1 3 $2.4M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Kuchar has an average finishing position of 64th in his past two appearances at this event.

In his last two attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

Kuchar last competed at this event in 2023 and finished 79th.

Quail Hollow Club will play at 7,448 yards for this event. In the past year on the Tour, the average tournament has been hosted on a shorter course, with an average distance of 7,305.

The average course Kuchar has played i the last year (7,296 yards) is 152 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,448).

Kuchar's Last Time Out

Kuchar was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the RBC Heritage, averaging 3.06 strokes to finish in the 40th percentile of the field.

His 3.91-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage was strong, putting him in the 76th percentile of the field.

Kuchar was better than 85% of the field at the RBC Heritage on the tournament's 12 par-5 holes, averaging 4.42 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.63.

Kuchar recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, worse than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Kuchar had two bogeys or worse, the same as the field average.

Kuchar's eight birdies or better on par-4s at the RBC Heritage were more than the field average of 6.2.

At that last outing, Kuchar's performance on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 5.1).

Kuchar finished the RBC Heritage with a birdie or better on seven of the 12 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 3.8.

The field at the RBC Heritage averaged 0.7 bogeys or worse on the 12 par-5s, but Kuchar finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,448 yards

71 / 7,448 yards Kuchar Odds to Win: +40000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

All statistics in this article reflect Kuchar's performance prior to the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.