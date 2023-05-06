Martin Laird is ready to take part in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Laird at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Martin Laird Insights

Over his last 10 rounds, Laird has shot better than par twice, while also shooting one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He hasn't finished any of his most recent 10 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Laird has finished six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last 10 rounds.

He has not made the cut recently, missing the weekend in his past five tournaments.

Laird has not posted a score better than the tournament average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 26 36 -6 277 0 13 1 1 $943,757

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Laird has an average finishing position of 44th in his past eight appearances at this event.

Laird has made the cut seven times in his previous eight entries in this event.

The most recent time Laird played this event was in 2022, and he finished 61st.

This event will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Laird will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,297 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Laird's Last Time Out

Laird shot below average on the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes to finish in the 19th percentile of the field.

His 4.11-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta ranked in the 31st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 4.04).

Laird shot better than 43% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Laird carded a birdie or better on two of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Laird had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

Laird's three birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

At that most recent outing, Laird's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse three times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Laird ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Laird had more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

