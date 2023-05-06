Mark Hubbard will take to the course at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7, looking to conquer the par-71, 7,538-yard course with $20,000,000.00 in prize money up for grabs.

Looking to bet on Hubbard at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Mark Hubbard Insights

Hubbard has finished better than par 13 times and carded 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Hubbard has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five events.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

In his past five events, Hubbard has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average three times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 30 29 -8 276 0 18 3 3 $2M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Hubbard finished 35th in his only finish at this event in five visits.

Hubbard has one made cut in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Hubbard did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this tournament.

Golfers at Quail Hollow Club have averaged a score of -1 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -5 during the past year.

Courses that Hubbard has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,236 yards, 302 yards shorter than the 7,538-yard Quail Hollow Club this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Hubbard's Last Time Out

Hubbard was relatively mediocre on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.05 strokes to finish in the 48th percentile of competitors.

He finished in the 73rd percentile on par 4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.94 strokes on those 36 holes.

On the 16 par-5 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hubbard shot better than 82% of the golfers (averaging 4.38 strokes).

Hubbard shot better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hubbard had more bogeys or worse (three) than the tournament average (2.4).

Hubbard carded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last outing, Hubbard's showing on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Hubbard ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with 10 on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hubbard finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

