Lanto Griffin will compete at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Griffin at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Lanto Griffin Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Griffin has finished below par seven times, while also posting eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 15 rounds.

Griffin has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

Griffin has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

Griffin has finished with a better-than-average score in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 13 43 -1 284 0 8 0 1 $590,887

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Griffin has one top-10 finish in his past three appearances at this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

In his past three appearances at this event, he made it to the weekend twice.

Griffin finished sixth on the leaderboard in his previous appearance at this event, in 2022.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,295 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,538-yard length for this tournament.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 222 yards longer than the average course Griffin has played in the past year (7,316 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -4 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Griffin's Last Time Out

Griffin was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.2 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

His 4.03-stroke average on the 36 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 52nd percentile.

Griffin was better than 58% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Griffin shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other participants averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Griffin had five bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Griffin's six birdies or better on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were more than the field average (five).

In that last tournament, Griffin posted a bogey or worse on seven of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Griffin finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Griffin recorded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

+30000

