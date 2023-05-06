The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.

The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in league).

These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these two teams score 233.7 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.

Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season) LeBron James 26.5 -125 28.9 Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9 D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -125 17.8 Austin Reaves 14.5 -115 13.0 Rui Hachimura 9.5 -125 11.2

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.