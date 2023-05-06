The field for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club will include Kramer Hickok. The event is from May 4- 7.

Looking to bet on Hickok at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting trends you need to know before you make your picks.

Kramer Hickok Insights

Hickok has finished under par eight times and posted seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds.

He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 18 rounds.

Hickok has posted a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

In his past five tournaments, Hickok's average finish has been 52nd.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Hickok has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 47 -1 283 0 13 0 0 $635,775

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Hickok has an average finishing position of 56th in his past three appearances at this event.

Hickok has made the cut two times in his previous three entries in this event.

Hickok last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Hickok has played i the last year (7,257 yards) is 281 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Hickok's Last Time Out

Hickok was in the sixth percentile on par 3s at the RBC Heritage, with an average of 3.38 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

His 4.02-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the RBC Heritage placed him in the 43rd percentile.

Hickok shot better than just 15% of the field at the RBC Heritage on par-5 holes, averaging 4.83 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.63.

Hickok recorded a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage (the other competitors averaged 1.5).

On the 16 par-3s at the RBC Heritage, Hickok had six bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.0).

Hickok's three birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the RBC Heritage were less than the tournament average (6.2).

At that most recent competition, Hickok carded a bogey or worse on four of 44 par-4s (the field averaged 5.1).

Hickok ended the RBC Heritage carding a birdie or better on four par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.8 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the RBC Heritage, Hickok recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 0.7.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hickok Odds to Win: +50000

