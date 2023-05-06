Kevin Tway will compete at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina for the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship, taking place from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Tway at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Kevin Tway Insights

Tway has finished below par five times and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 12 rounds.

Tway has finished with a score within five shots of the day's best in three of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Tway finished outside the top 20.

He has made one cut in his past five tournaments.

Tway has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 31 42 -4 279 0 12 0 0 $528,694

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

In Tway's previous five appearances in this tournament, he has finished among the top five once. His average finish has been 47th.

Tway has three made cuts in his past five appearances at this tournament.

Tway did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the PGA Tour have played at an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than average.

The average course on the PGA Tour in the past year has played to 69.75 strokes per round and a score of -5. At Quail Hollow Club, the scoring average is higher at -1 per tournament.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 271 yards longer than the average course Tway has played in the past year (7,267 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Tway's Last Time Out

Tway shot below average over the 10 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.3 strokes to finish in the ninth percentile of competitors.

His 4.06-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta placed him in the 41st percentile.

Tway was better than 64% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Tway failed to record a birdie on any of the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tway recorded three bogeys or worse (the other participants averaged 2.4).

Tway's three birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average (five).

In that last competition, Tway's par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse four times (better than the field's average, 5.3).

Tway finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on four of eight par-5s, worse than the field's average, 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Tway finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

