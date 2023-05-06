J.B. Holmes will be among those playing the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Holmes at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

J.B. Holmes Insights

Holmes has finished under par twice and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 14 rounds.

He has not finished any of his most recent 14 rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Holmes has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five appearances, Holmes' average finish has been 69th.

He has made two cuts in his past five tournaments.

Holmes hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of his past five appearances, with an average finish of 69th.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 8 69 6 288 0 2 0 0 $58,464

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

The past eight times Holmes played this tournament, he has finished atop the leaderboard once and his average finish was 38th.

Holmes has five made cuts in his past eight appearances at this tournament.

Holmes finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2021.

The par-71 course measures 7,538 yards this week, 243 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 206 yards longer than the average course Holmes has played in the past year (7,332 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -3. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Holmes' Last Time Out

Holmes was in the 99th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.7 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.28-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was below average, putting him in the ninth percentile of the field.

Holmes was better than just 20% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Holmes carded a birdie or better on three of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Holmes did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Holmes recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the tournament average of five on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last outing, Holmes' par-4 showing (on 18 holes) included a bogey or worse eight times (worse than the field average, 5.3).

Holmes finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on three of eight par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.5.

On the eight par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Holmes carded more bogeys or worse (one) than the tournament average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Holmes Odds to Win: +100000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.