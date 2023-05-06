The Miami Heat are 3.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the New York Knicks at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 3:30 PM ET on ABC. The series is tied 1-1. The matchup has a point total of 209.5.

Heat vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: ABC

Favorite Spread Over/Under Heat -3.5 209.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 63 of 82 games this season.

Miami's games this year have an average total of 219.3, 9.8 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Heat have gone 30-52-0 ATS this season.

This season, Miami has won 35 out of the 56 games, or 62.5%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Miami has won 16 of its 28 games, or 57.1%, when favored by at least -185 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for the Heat.

Knicks Betting Records & Stats

New York and its opponents have combined to score more than 209.5 points in 69 of 82 games this season.

New York's games this year have had a 229.1-point total on average, 19.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.

New York is 46-36-0 against the spread this season.

The Knicks have been underdogs in 39 games this season and have come away with the win 19 times (48.7%) in those contests.

New York has a record of 3-8, a 27.3% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +150 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that New York has a 40% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Knicks Additional Info

Heat vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats (Regular Season)

Games Over 209.5 % of Games Over 209.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Heat 63 76.8% 109.5 225.5 109.8 222.9 219.6 Knicks 69 84.1% 116.0 225.5 113.1 222.9 224.8

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

The Heat have an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall over their past 10 contests.

The Heat have gone over the total in nine of their past 10 contests.

Miami has done a better job covering the spread on the road (16-25-0) than it has in home games (14-27-0).

The Heat score only 3.6 fewer points per game (109.5) than the Knicks give up (113.1).

Miami has a 13-12 record against the spread and a 19-6 record overall when putting up more than 113.1 points.

Additional Knicks Insights & Trends

New York has a 6-4 record against the spread while going 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Three of the Knicks' last 10 contests have hit the over.

This season, New York is 19-22-0 at home against the spread (.463 winning percentage). Away, it is 27-14-0 ATS (.659).

The Knicks put up an average of 116.0 points per game, 6.2 more points than the 109.8 the Heat allow.

New York is 33-21 against the spread and 35-19 overall when it scores more than 109.8 points.

Heat vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Heat and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 30-52 12-28 41-41 Knicks 46-36 13-9 44-38

Heat vs. Knicks Point Insights

Heat Knicks 109.5 Points Scored (PG) 116.0 30 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 13-12 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 33-21 19-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 35-19 109.8 Points Allowed (PG) 113.1 2 NBA Rank (PAPG) 12 25-36 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-3 38-23 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 30-2

