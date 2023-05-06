Harry Hall will be among those at the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club from May 4- 7.

Looking to place a wager on Hall at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

Harry Hall Insights

Hall has finished below par on 12 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 12 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has finished with the best score of the day in one of his last 18 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on five occasions.

Hall has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Hall has finished in the top 20 three times in his past five appearances, and as high as the top 10 in two.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five tournaments, Hall has posted a score better than average in four of them.

Hall will try to make the cut for the fourth event in a row by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 32 -8 277 0 11 0 2 $752,199

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 that registers at 7,538 yards, 243 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have recorded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

Hall will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,274 yards in the past year.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -1.

Hall's Last Time Out

Hall was above average on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.85 strokes to finish in the 90th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 3.94 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was good enough to land him in the 73rd percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Hall shot better than 64% of the golfers at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.5 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Hall carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, better than the field average of 1.8.

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Hall carded one bogey or worse (less than the field average of 2.4).

Hall had more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

In that most recent competition, Hall's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Hall ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Hall finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Hall Odds to Win: +20000

