Garrick Higgo heads into the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, with action from May 4- 7.

Higgo heads into the Wells Fargo Championship this week.

Garrick Higgo Insights

Higgo has finished below par on seven occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in three of his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Higgo has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Higgo has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 35 -5 281 0 12 1 1 $1.3M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 7,538 yards, 243 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Players have carded 69.75 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a higher scoring average of -1.

The average course Higgo has played i the last year (7,265 yards) is 273 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -5. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -1.

Higgo's Last Time Out

Higgo was in the 82nd percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 2.9 strokes on the 10 par-3 holes.

His 4.17-stroke average on the 18 par-4 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta was below average, putting him in the 22nd percentile of the field.

Higgo shot better than just 20% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.6.

Higgo recorded a birdie or better on one of 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, worse than the field average of 1.8.

On the 10 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Higgo did not card a bogey or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.4).

Higgo's two birdies or better on the 18 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average (five).

In that last tournament, Higgo's showing on the 18 par-4s included a bogey or worse three times (the field's average was worse, at 5.3).

Higgo ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the eight par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Higgo finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Higgo Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

