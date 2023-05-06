Eric Cole enters play in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship in Charlotte, North Carolina at Quail Hollow Club, with action from May 4- 7.

Looking to wager on Cole at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Eric Cole Insights

Cole has finished below par on nine occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 11 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last 16 rounds, Cole has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Cole has finished in the top five in one of his past five tournaments.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five tournaments, Cole has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 17 29 -9 275 0 10 2 2 $1.7M

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Quail Hollow Club measures 7,538 yards for this tournament, 243 more than the average course on the PGA Tour inthe past year (7,295).

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

The average course Cole has played i the last year (7,251 yards) is 287 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,538).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Cole's Last Time Out

Cole was good on the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 2.8 strokes to finish in the 94th percentile of the field.

He averaged 3.83 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was strong enough to land him in the 98th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Cole was better than 43% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.63 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.6.

Cole recorded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cole did not record a bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.4).

Cole recorded more birdies or better (10) than the tournament average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that last tournament, Cole carded a bogey or worse on four of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 5.3).

Cole ended the Mexico Open at Vidanta bettering the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (5.5) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Cole carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (0.8).

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Cole Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM and FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.