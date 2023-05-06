Dylan Wu is part of the field at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship from May 4- 7. The par-71 course spans 7,538 yards and the purse available is $20,000,000.00.

Looking to wager on Wu at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Read on for the betting odds and stats you need before you make your picks.

Dylan Wu Insights

Over his last 20 rounds, Wu has finished better than par on 13 occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 15 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 20 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Wu has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in five of his last 20 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day 11 times.

Wu has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard twice in his past five tournaments.

Wu has finished with a better-than-average score in three of his past five tournaments.

Wu hopes to qualify for the weekend for the ninth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 38 -6 280 0 15 0 1 $824,288

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Wu last competed at this event in 2022 and finished 62nd.

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

In the past year, PGA Tour stops have seen an average score of -5, while Quail Hollow Club has a recent scoring average of -1.

Wu will take to the 7,538-yard course this week at Quail Hollow Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,273 yards in the past year.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -7 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Wu's Last Time Out

Wu was in the 34th percentile on par 3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, with an average of 3.15 strokes on the 20 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.92 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which was good enough to place him in the 83rd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.04).

Wu was better than 96% of the field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.25 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.6.

Wu carded a birdie or better on four of 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the other competitors averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Wu recorded seven bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 2.4).

Wu recorded more birdies or better (10) than the field average of five on the 36 par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

At that most recent outing, Wu's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Wu finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta carding a birdie or better on 12 par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.5 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Wu finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards Wu Odds to Win: +25000

