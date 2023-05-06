Held from May 4- 7, David Lipsky is set to compete in the 2023 Wells Fargo Championship at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Looking to place a wager on Lipsky at the Wells Fargo Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

David Lipsky Insights

Lipsky has finished below par six times and carded eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Lipsky has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In his past five tournaments, Lipsky has had an average finish of 54th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

Lipsky has not been in the hunt in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -5 278 0 16 1 2 $1.1M

Wells Fargo Championship Insights and Stats

Lipsky did not make the cut in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,295 yards in the past year, while Quail Hollow Club is set for a longer 7,538 yards.

Quail Hollow Club has had an average tournament score of -1 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

Quail Hollow Club checks in at 7,538 yards, 306 yards longer than the average course Lipsky has played in the past year (7,232 yards).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -6 among finishers, lower than the -1 average at this course.

Lipsky's Last Time Out

Lipsky was relatively mediocre over the 20 par-3 holes at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, averaging 3.15 strokes to finish in the 34th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 36) at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, which placed him in the 39th percentile among all competitors.

Lipsky shot better than 73% of the competitors at the Mexico Open at Vidanta on par-5 holes, averaging 4.44 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.6.

Lipsky did not have a birdie on any of the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta, Lipsky had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.4).

Lipsky's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Mexico Open at Vidanta were less than the tournament average of five.

At that most recent competition, Lipsky's performance on the 36 par-4s included a bogey or worse seven times (compared to the field's better average, 5.3).

Lipsky finished the Mexico Open at Vidanta with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, bettering the tournament average of 5.5.

The field at the Mexico Open at Vidanta averaged 0.8 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Lipsky finished without one.

Wells Fargo Championship Time and Date Info

Date: May 4- 7, 2023

May 4- 7, 2023 Course: Quail Hollow Club

Quail Hollow Club Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Par: 71 / 7,538 yards

71 / 7,538 yards

